Students from Kyrgyzstan participate in All-Russian Olympiad in Surgery

The All-Russian Student Olympiad in Surgery in honour of Fyodor Uglov was opened in Irkutsk. Ogirk.ru reports.

Its participants are about 100 3rd-6th year students in the fields of General Medicine and Pediatrics from leading medical universities in Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

Theoretical and practical tasks were prepared for them.

Students will also visit the Irkutsk Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital, see the sights of the city and visit Baikal Lake.

The organizers of the Olympiad are Irkutsk State Medical University and Need Surgery Foundation, Russia’s first foundation for the development of pediatric surgery in Siberia and the Far East.