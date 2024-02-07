12:31
First national Olympiad for schoolchildren in robotics held in Kyrgyzstan

The first national Olympiad for schoolchildren in robotics Stem First was held. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 160 schoolchildren from 6 to 16 years old took part in the Olympiad. Participants from 6 to 10 years old competed in FIRST LEGO League Explore category, from 10 to 16 years old — in FIRST LEGO League Challenge category.

During the Olympiad, interesting robot competitions and exhibition games were held, and teams presented and defended innovative projects in various categories.

 «The main goal of the Olympiad is the development of technological and innovative literacy, critical thinking, programming skills and creativity, as well as the formation of a community of STEM schools in the Kyrgyz Republic,» the ministry noted.

The Olympiad was organized by the Ministry of Education and Science with the support of Maarif Educational Complex.
