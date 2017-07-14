State Property Management Fund finds investor for Khaidarkan mercury plant

The State Property Management Fund has found a potential investor for Khaidarkan Mercury Joint Stock Company, the press service of the fund reported.

According to it, 99.98 percent of the shares of the strategic plant belong to the state. But the company badly needs to attract investments after the accident at Vspomogatelnaya mine on June 18, 2009, as a result of which five ore horizons were flooded.

«To support, stabilize and further develop the company’s production activities, a domestic investor — Sever Stal LLC — was involved. As of today, an agreement between Khaidarkan Mercury Joint Stock Company and the investor on joint activities has been concluded. It is expected to resume production, increase and create new jobs, modernize the concentrator and replenish the local budget," the Fund said.