Police prevent sale of large batch of mercury in south of Kyrgyzstan

Employees of the Service for Combatting Illegal Drug Trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan suppressed an attempt to sell a large batch of mercury in the south of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Two men were detained when trying to sell the poisonous substance.

«During an inspection, more than 100 kilograms of mercury were seized from the detainees. Investigative and operational measures are being held to detect other persons involved in the crime,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.
