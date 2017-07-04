CEC accredits 34 more media for participation in election campaign

The Central Election Commission accredited 34 more media for participation in the election campaign. The decision was made today at a meeting of the commission.

The CEC accredited 11 television channels, five radio stations, 13 printed and five Internet media outlets. It is noted that 243 media outlets submitted notices of participation in campaigning. 44 applications are being considered by the working group. Acceptance of documents is to be completed today.

«We will still accept documents until the end of the working day. I hope all the media will have time," Deputy Chairman of the CEC Abdyzhapar Bekmatov said.

Recall, 102 media have been already accredited.