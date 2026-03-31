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Boarding schools, social institutions to be required to undergo accreditation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new regulation on the accreditation of boarding schools for children, as well as social organizations providing services to people with disabilities and senior citizens.

The document applies to all institutions, regardless of ownership—both public and private.

According to the regulation, a unified accreditation procedure is being introduced:

  • for children’s boarding schools;
  • for residential and semi-residential social service organizations;
  • for institutions working with people with disabilities and the elderly.

This decision is aimed at improving the quality of services for citizens in difficult life situations and streamlining the work of such organizations.

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration has been tasked with ensuring the implementation of the regulation and the introduction of the new requirements within the approved budget.

At the same time, the previously effective regulation of November 1, 2018, regulating the accreditation of boarding schools, has been declared invalid.

The Presidential Administration is responsible for overseeing the document’s implementation.

The resolution will enter into force in ten days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/368205/
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