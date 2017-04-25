More than 100 joint projects of China and EEU are under expertise

There are more than one hundred joint projects of China and the EEU in the framework of the connection program of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Silk Road Economic Belt, the executive vice-president of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Murychev said today at an economic forum in Bishkek.

According to him, today on the agenda is, first of all, trade cooperation with China . This is a promising cooperation for many years. At the same time now China is closely working with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) on the monitoring and assessment of projects within the framework of connection projects of the EEU and Silk Road Economic Belt. On examination there are more than one hundred projects.