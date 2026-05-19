10:30
USD 87.45
EUR 101.81
RUB 1.20
English

Sanctions against Kyrgyzstan: Justice Ministry liquidates 50 legal entities

The Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan has issued an order to immediately terminate the activities of 50 legal entities involved in transactions with elevated sanctions-related risks, the ministry’s press service reported.

The measures were taken as part of the implementation of the order «On interagency cooperation to identify unscrupulous participants in foreign economic activity and transactions with increased sanctions risks.»

According to the ministry, the list of companies was provided by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and other government bodies, which had previously reviewed information on possible circumvention of sanctions restrictions.

To protect the national economy and prevent negative consequences for the Kyrgyz Republic from possible secondary sanctions measures by Western partners, a number of control mechanisms have been adopted, the ministry added.

Such measures have been taken in the country for the first time.
link: https://24.kg/english/374362/
views: 50
Print
Related
Cabinet working to remove two Kyrgyz banks from European sanctions list
Deputy Cabinet Chairman comments on Western sanctions against Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan is not helping Russia evade sanctions — Adylbek Kasymaliev
Talks with EU on lifting sanctions against KR: Cabinet expects positive results
Sanctions against Kyrgyzstan: Daniyar Amangeldiev about dialogue with EU
Ex-Kyrgyz Foreign Minister criticizes Israeli President’s statement on sanctions
 EU sanctions against Kyrgyzstan: Foreign Ministry issues statement
Cabinet seeks ways to remove Kyrgyz companies from sanctions lists
 UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials
Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches 602.7 billion soms since start of 2026 Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches 602.7 billion soms since start of 2026
MMA fighter Medet Jeenaliev dies in Issyk-Kul region MMA fighter Medet Jeenaliev dies in Issyk-Kul region
Japarov and Mirziyoyev discuss strengthening Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan alliance Japarov and Mirziyoyev discuss strengthening Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan alliance
Leaders of Turkic states launch Center of Turkic Civilization project Leaders of Turkic states launch Center of Turkic Civilization project
19 May, Tuesday
10:19
Sanctions against Kyrgyzstan: Justice Ministry liquidates 50 legal entities Sanctions against Kyrgyzstan: Justice Ministry liquidat...
10:07
Kyrgyzstan faces electricity deficit of about 3.5 billion kilowatt-hours
10:02
3.5-magnitude earthquake registered in Jalal-Abad region
09:55
Karakol's history museum to be completely reconstructed for 159 million soms
09:48
Two-time Russian wrestling champion Malik Shavaev wins gold for Kyrgyzstan
18 May, Monday
18:06
Sadyr Japarov discusses financial cooperation with President of Mauritius
17:52
2,000 Kyrgyzstanis employed in China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway construction