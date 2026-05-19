Sanctions against Kyrgyzstan: Justice Ministry liquidates 50 legal entities

The Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan has issued an order to immediately terminate the activities of 50 legal entities involved in transactions with elevated sanctions-related risks, the ministry’s press service reported.

The measures were taken as part of the implementation of the order «On interagency cooperation to identify unscrupulous participants in foreign economic activity and transactions with increased sanctions risks.»

According to the ministry, the list of companies was provided by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and other government bodies, which had previously reviewed information on possible circumvention of sanctions restrictions.

To protect the national economy and prevent negative consequences for the Kyrgyz Republic from possible secondary sanctions measures by Western partners, a number of control mechanisms have been adopted, the ministry added.

Such measures have been taken in the country for the first time.