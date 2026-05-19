Kyrgyzstan faces electricity deficit of about 3.5 billion kilowatt-hours

Kyrgyzstan’s electricity deficit currently stands at approximately 3.5 billion kilowatt-hours. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Daniyar Amangeldiev, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the deficit persists due to the constant growth of consumption, despite the country’s authorities annually building new hydroelectric power plants and commissioning new capacity. The load on the power grid has also increased due to the opening of 100 new enterprises annually, leading to an expected increase in electricity demand.

According to the First Deputy Cabinet Chairman, to ensure economic growth, priority attention must be paid to the country’s energy sector. Energy remains a priority.

Daniyar Amangeldiev noted that new power plants with a total capacity of approximately 1 million kilowatt-hours are being commissioned.

Solar and wind energy also remain a priority, he added.