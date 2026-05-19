 Tariff benefits granted to Mailuu-Suu Electric Bulb Plant

Tariff benefits have been granted to Mailuu-Suu Electric Bulb Plant, the company reported.

According to the enterprise, a tariff exemption from import customs duties has been introduced for certain types of LED modules classified under EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature code 8539 51 900 1 and imported into Kyrgyzstan in a total volume of no more than 23 million units for the production of LED lamps. The measure will remain in effect until June 30, 2028.

The tariff benefit will be provided upon submission of a document issued by an authorized executive body confirming the intended use of the imported goods.

In addition, import customs duty rates on finished LED lamps classified under EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature codes 8539 52 000 2, 8539 52 000 3, and 8539 52 000 9 have been increased from 0 to 5 percent of the customs value. The measure will remain effective through December 31, 2030.

These customs and tariff regulations are aimed at supporting import substitution of LED lamps with domestically produced products.

The decisions are expected to support the domestic LED lamp manufacturer, Mailuu-Suu Electric Bulb Plant OJSC, expand production capacity and product range, and reduce the production cost of finished goods on the domestic market.

Since 2024, Mailuu-Suu Electric Bulb Plant LLC has been using LED modules as raw materials in its manufacturing process.