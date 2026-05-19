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Two-time Russian wrestling champion Malik Shavaev wins gold for Kyrgyzstan

Freestyle wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Malik Shavaev won the Ali Aliyev Memorial International Tournament held in Kaspiysk, Russia, from May 15 to 18. The Wrestling Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Competing in the 86-kilogram weight category, he secured five victories and claimed the gold medal.

Malik Shavaev, a two-time Russian wrestling champion, has represented Kyrgyzstan since late 2025.

In December, he won the national championship of Kyrgyzstan after defeating national team leader Muhammad Abdullaev in the 86-kilogram final.
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