3.5-magnitude earthquake registered in Jalal-Abad region

An earthquake with an intensity of approximately magnitude 3.5 hit Jalal-Abad region, the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the Institute, seismic activity was recorded on May 18 at 8:25 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Babash-Ata Ridge area of ​​the Kyrgyz Republic, 14 kilometers west of the village of Arslanbob, 20 kilometers northeast of the village of Sary-Bee, and 48 kilometers northwest of the city of Manas.

The tremors in the villages of Arslanbob, Dzhai-Terek, Uch-Bulak, and Sary-Bee were measured at magnitude 2.5.