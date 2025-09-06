FIFA coach training discussed at Kyrgyz Football Union

The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) held discussions on coach training under FIFA programs.

According to the KFU press service, Vice President Dastanbek Konokbaev and Secretary General Mederbek Sydykov met with FIFA’s Head of Technical Development Services Jürg Nepfer and Regional Technical Consultant Gaioz Darsadze.

The parties discussed cooperation in coach education under FIFA programs, as well as the further implementation of the Football for Schools and FIFA Talent Coach projects.

The main purpose of the visit to Kyrgyzstan was to meet with the KFU’s newly appointed Technical Director, Daniel Kazakevich, and to outline plans for developing the technical sector.

The FIFA representatives also reviewed the work of the National Football Academy and attended training sessions of teams participating in the Talent Coach programme.