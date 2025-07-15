23:00
KFU denies reports about purchase of Slovak FC shares by Kamchybek Tashiev

The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) denied media reports that its head, Kamchybek Tashiev, allegedly bought a stake in Slovak football club AS Trenčín.

An official statement notes that Kamchybek Tashiev «is not a shareholder in any foreign or domestic football club, including AS Trenčín.»

The KFU emphasized that the organization is actively developing international ties in order to attract investment, use foreign experience, and train domestic specialists. Examples of cooperation include:

  • Opening of Barça Academy in Jalal-Abad with the support of FC Barcelona;
  • Established contacts with the English club Aston Villa;
  • Partnership with AS Trenčín, within which Kyrgyz football players and coaches undergo training and internships at the club.

The KFU’s international activities are carried out exclusively in the interests of developing Kyrgyz football.

 «The current pace of football development in Kyrgyzstan cannot fail to attract the interest of the international football community. The activities carried out are receiving positive assessments, which obliges the KFU to make even greater efforts to develop football in our country,» the Kyrgyz Football Union said in the statement.
