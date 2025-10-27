19:05
President of KFU Kamchybek Tashiev meets with European football executive

President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU), Kamchybek Tashiev, met with Zoran Terzic, a Serbian football executive and representative of Upsher Management Company and RLM Advisory.

According to the KFU, the companies represented by Terzic specialize in attracting investments into football clubs and academies. They currently hold controlling stakes in several clubs across Spain, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Slovakia.

Zoran Terzic is exploring investment opportunities in the development of football in Kyrgyzstan. During the meeting, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation, the implementation of joint projects, and the establishment of a long-term partnership.
link: https://24.kg/english/348719/
views: 120
