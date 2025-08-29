13:07
New collectible coin of Historical Events series to be put into circulation

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan will put into circulation a silver collectible coin «Founding Fathers of Modern Kyrgyz Statehood» of the «Historical Events» series from September 1, 2025.

This is being done in order to recognize the merits and role of outstanding individuals in the formation and development of modern Kyrgyz statehood.

Earlier, by decree of the President, for services to the fatherland, representatives of the political elite — national leaders Abdykerim Sydykov, Imanaly Aidarbekov, Zhusup Abdrakhmanov, Abdykadyr Orozbekov, Ishenaly Arabaev were awarded the title «Founding Fathers of Modern Kyrgyz Statehood».

They stood at the origins of the new statehood in the 20th century, laying the foundation for the formation of the national identity and state structure of the Kyrgyz people. Their tireless work aimed at developing culture, education and the economy, as well as the struggle for the rights and self-determination of the Kyrgyz people, became an invaluable contribution to the creation of a sovereign Kyrgyzstan.

The obverse of the coin features portraits of Abdykerim Sydykov, Imanaly Aidarbekov, Zhusup Abdrakhmanov, Abdykadyr Orozbekov, and Ishenaly Arabaev around the national flag of the Kyrgyz Republic. The edge of the coin bears the inscription: «Founding Fathers of Modern Kyrgyz Statehood». The lower part shows the coin’s denomination (10) and the som symbol (©).

The reverse displays the coat of arms of the Kyrgyz Republic against the backdrop of a tunduk, framed by a stylized representation of a yurt’s lattice walls (kerege). The upper and lower parts feature the inscription: «National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic». The upper part indicates the coin’s weight (33 g) and metal purity (Ag 925), while the lower part shows the year of issue, 2025.

The collectible coin «Founding Fathers of Modern Kyrgyz Statehood» is an official legal tender in the Kyrgyz Republic.
