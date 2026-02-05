Banknotes and coins from Kyrgyzstan presented at exhibition in Berlin

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic participated in the annual World Money Fair in Berlin, Germany.
According to its press service, this is the world’s largest exhibition, bringing together coin manufacturers, mints, national banks, technical experts, coin dealers, and numismatists from around the world. Approximately 300 exhibitors from more than 50 countries participate in the fair annually.
The goal of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic’s participation in this exhibition is to present and promote the history and culture of the republic through the national currency.