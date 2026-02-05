Banknotes and coins from Kyrgyzstan presented at exhibition in Berlin

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic participated in the annual World Money Fair in Berlin, Germany.

According to its press service, this is the world’s largest exhibition, bringing together coin manufacturers, mints, national banks, technical experts, coin dealers, and numismatists from around the world. Approximately 300 exhibitors from more than 50 countries participate in the fair annually.

The goal of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic’s participation in this exhibition is to present and promote the history and culture of the republic through the national currency.

The exposition included more than 30 banknotes and collectible coins issued in such series as «Historical Events,» «The Era of the Kyrgyz Khaganate,» «Historical and Architectural Monuments of Kyrgyzstan,» «Kyrgyz Customs and Rituals,» «National Musical Instruments,» «National Sports and Folk Games,» «World Nomad Games,» and «The Red Book of Kyrgyzstan.»