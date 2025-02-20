16:47
National Bank to issue collectible coin to 80th anniversary of Great Victory

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan plans to issue three collectible coins (925 silver) this year.

According to the bank, the coins «Fathers — Founders of Kyrgyz Statehood» from the «Historical Events» series with a circulation of 500 pieces, «Tushoo Kesuu» from the «Kyrgyz Customs and Rituals» series with a circulation of 1,000 pieces, and «80th Anniversary of the Great Victory» from the «Historical Events» series with a circulation of 800 pieces are being prepared for issue.

At the same time, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic clarified that it may change its plans.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has issued 96 collectible coins of the national currency since 1995, including gold ones — «Aikol Manas», «Independent Kyrgyz Republic — 30 years», «Snow Leopard», «200th Anniversary of Kurmanjan Datka», «Osh» and «Manas».

Four collectible coins were issued last year.

In April, a silver collectible coin «Eurasian Economic Union — 10 years» with a face value of 10 soms was put into circulation.

In August, a silver collectible coin «At Chabysh» with a denomination of 10 soms, dedicated to the V World Nomad Games, another coin — in honor of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region with a denomination of 10 soms were issued, and in December, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic put into circulation a gold collectible coin «Aikol Manas» with a denomination of 200 soms to popularize oral folk art, preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people.
