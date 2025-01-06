13:00
People's Bank of China issues commemorative coins for upcoming Asian Games

The People’s Bank of China has issued commemorative coins in honor of the upcoming Winter Asian Games in Harbin, People’s Daily reported.

The coin set became available for purchase on January 5.

The set includes three coins: one gold and two silver. All coins are legal tender within the People’s Republic of China.

It is worth noting that the IX Winter Asian Games will be held in Harbin from February 7 to February 14, 2025. Over 1,000 athletes from 32 Asian countries are expected to compete for 196 sets of medals in six sports (11 disciplines).

The national team of Kyrgyzstan will compete in biathlon, alpine skiing, figure skating, hockey, and curling.
