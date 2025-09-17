17:05
USD 87.45
EUR 103.16
RUB 1.06
English

State Duma ratifies protocol on supply of oil and oil products to Kyrgyzstan

The State Duma of Russia ratified the protocol to the agreement on cooperation between the governments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan in the field of oil and oil product supplies.

It was signed in St. Petersburg on December 20 last year to preserve the current customs administration standards, the explanatory note says.

The document provides for the extension of the application of temporary periodic customs declaration for the supply of oil and oil products by pipeline.

The temporary application of the protocol from December 31, 2024 is due to the need to ensure the declaration of oil and oil products from January 1, 2025 by filing a temporary declaration upon their export from Russia to Kyrgyzstan by pipeline in accordance with indicative balances.
link: https://24.kg/english/343872/
views: 176
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Chairman of Russia’s State Duma
Use of national currencies between Russia and Kyrgyzstan reached 92 percent
Zhogorku Kenesh, State Duma Chairmen discuss inter-parliamentary ties expansion
State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin to visit Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan bans entry to four Russian State Duma deputies
State Duma adopts law on crimes committed by illegal migrants
State Duma and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies discuss Russia's migration policy
Ulan Primov asks colleagues from State Duma to help solve migrant problems
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans export of oil products by road
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026 Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026
Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan Domestic fish consumption grows in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil Kyrgyzstan preparing to launch production of gasoline from own oil
Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek Foreign national wanted internationally detained in Bishkek
17 September, Wednesday
16:58
Underground gambling club in Bishkek busted by criminal investigation officers Underground gambling club in Bishkek busted by criminal...
16:47
10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE opened in Bishkek
16:17
Aisuluu Tynybekova announces return to professional wrestling
15:48
11 criminal cases for abducting girls for marriage opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
15:34
State Duma ratifies protocol on supply of oil and oil products to Kyrgyzstan