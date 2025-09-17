State Duma ratifies protocol on supply of oil and oil products to Kyrgyzstan

The State Duma of Russia ratified the protocol to the agreement on cooperation between the governments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan in the field of oil and oil product supplies.

It was signed in St. Petersburg on December 20 last year to preserve the current customs administration standards, the explanatory note says.

The document provides for the extension of the application of temporary periodic customs declaration for the supply of oil and oil products by pipeline.

The temporary application of the protocol from December 31, 2024 is due to the need to ensure the declaration of oil and oil products from January 1, 2025 by filing a temporary declaration upon their export from Russia to Kyrgyzstan by pipeline in accordance with indicative balances.