3,400 liters of illegal motor oil discovered in Bishkek

State Tax Service officers discovered a large shipment of motor oil without excise stamps during a raid in Bishkek. The agency’s press service reported.

According to it, the inspection was conducted at a warehouse in the Pervomaysky district of the capital. During the inspection, 170 canisters of motor oil, totaling 3,400 liters, were discovered, as well as 75 radiators without accompanying documentation.

Preliminary investigations have established that the goods were being stored for subsequent sale.

Reports have been drawn up. The materials have been transferred to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.