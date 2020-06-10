20:13
New requirements introduced in oil market of Kyrgyzstan from July 1, 2020

Oil traders will begin to use electronic consignment notes from July 1 in Kyrgyzstan. The State Tax Service reports.

Business entities involved in the extraction, production, import and sale of oil and oil products are required to draw up an electronic consignment note through the STS information system to ship oil products through the process chain. This document will contain information about oil and oil product, sender, recipient and delivery vehicle, and other information.

Such measures are established to control the circulation of oil and oil products during extraction, production, import and sale in the country.

«Use of the information system will allow tracking the transportation of fuel and lubricants, that is, the movement of fuel and lubricants across the territory of Kyrgyzstan in real time, and streamline the market of oil products. The system will track the movement of petroleum products from the moment of import / production to their sale to the final consumer through gas filling stations. It is being integrated into the Electronic Invoice information system for further creation of a single virtual warehouse of goods in the Kyrgyz Republic,» the State Tax Service stressed.

The Tax Service noted that in such a way it would be possible to prevent illegal fuel trafficking, which would help the state in the fight against the shadow economy. The measures taken will help strengthen the position of law-abiding entrepreneurs, create conditions for fair competition, and help direct new budget funds to the development of the social sphere.
