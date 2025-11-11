15:52
Section of Erkindik Boulevard in Bishkek to be closed due to pipeline repairs

Due to repair of an underground heating pipeline at 1a, Erkindik Boulevard and part of Togolbai Ata Street in Bishkek, train service will be temporarily suspended from November 11 to November 15, 2025. The press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

According to the company, the measures are being carried out to upgrade the heating network and ensure technical safety.

Kyrgyz Temir Zholu asks residents to plan their travel routes in advance and refrain from traveling along these sections during these days, and apologizes for the temporary inconvenience.
