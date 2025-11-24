Temporary traffic restrictions to be imposed in Bishkek and Chui region

Temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed on certain sections of roads in Bishkek and Chui region on November 25-27. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The restrictions are being introduced in connection with the regular session of the Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The restrictions will be in effect on the following sections:

Manas International Airport highway to the capital’s border;

Fuchik Street from Bishkek border to Chui Avenue;

Chui Avenue from Fuchik Street east to Manas Avenue;

Manas (Chingiz Aitmatov) Avenue south to Ala-Archa state residence;

Certain sections of Abdrakhmanov, Ibraimov, and Mikhail Frunze Streets.

To reduce traffic congestion, schools and universities will temporarily switch to online learning.