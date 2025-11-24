16:58
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

Temporary traffic restrictions to be imposed in Bishkek and Chui region

Temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed on certain sections of roads in Bishkek and Chui region on November 25-27. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The restrictions are being introduced in connection with the regular session of the Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The restrictions will be in effect on the following sections:

  • Manas International Airport highway to the capital’s border;
  • Fuchik Street from Bishkek border to Chui Avenue;
  • Chui Avenue from Fuchik Street east to Manas Avenue;
  • Manas (Chingiz Aitmatov) Avenue south to Ala-Archa state residence;
  • Certain sections of Abdrakhmanov, Ibraimov, and Mikhail Frunze Streets.

To reduce traffic congestion, schools and universities will temporarily switch to online learning.
link: https://24.kg/english/352062/
views: 133
Print
Related
Section of Erkindik Boulevard in Bishkek to be closed due to pipeline repairs
Naryn-Oruk-Tam road in Naryn district closed until spring
Section of Togolok Moldo Street in Bishkek temporarily closed
Traffic to be restricted on some streets in Bishkek and Chui region
Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21
Roads in center of Bishkek to be closed for traffic due to football match
Traffic restrictions imposed on Bishkek - Osh highway due to repair work
Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek due to Kurultai
Temporary traffic restriction to be introduced on Karakol road
Several Bishkek streets to be closed for traffic due to Orozo Ait celebration
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
24 November, Monday
16:40
Yurt camp opened in suburbs of Montreal Yurt camp opened in suburbs of Montreal
16:33
Osh schools receive 62 interactive panels on behalf of President
16:28
Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit
16:19
Edil Baisalov meets with Vadim Titov
16:06
Temporary traffic restrictions to be imposed in Bishkek and Chui region