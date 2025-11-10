Naryn-Oruk-Tam road in Naryn district closed until spring

The Naryn-Oruk-Tam road has been closed until spring. The corresponding order was issued by the Naryn district state administration.

According to the order, traffic movement is closed from kilometer 50 near the village of Eki-Naryn to kilometer 75 in Kapchygai area. The closure will be in effect until April 15, 2026.

The decision was made due to the onset of winter: heavy snowfall, ice formation, and a high risk of avalanches are possible on this section. Authorities note that road maintenance is difficult in such conditions, and the closure is necessary for public safety and to prevent major property losses.

The heads of Chet-Nur and Dobolu aiyl okmotu have been instructed to inform the public of the road closure. Road service No. 8 has been instructed to install warning signs, monitor hazardous areas, and observe safety measures until the road is reopened to traffic.