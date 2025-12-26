Part of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek to be closed from January 1

Starting January 1, 2026, a section of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek, from Semetey Street to A. Masaliev Street, will be temporarily closed to traffic, the City Hall’s press service reported.

The restriction is due to the start of construction of underground pedestrian crossings and bus stop complexes. The decision was made on the instructions of Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev and coincides with the beginning of the holiday period.

The City Hall noted that the temporary closure is necessary to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during construction works.

Residents are advised to plan their travel routes in advance, taking the restrictions into account.