Section of Togolok Moldo Street in Bishkek temporarily closed

A section of Togolok Moldo Street is temporarily closed in Bishkek today, November 10. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to the press service, the section of Togolok Moldo Street from Chui Avenue to Frunze Street is closed from midnight to 5 p.m.

The traffic restrictions are related to the large-scale youth forum Kiyalymdagy Kyrgyzstan and the grand opening of the small arena located on Togolok Moldo Street.

The municipality asks drivers to plan their routes in advance and use alternative roads.
