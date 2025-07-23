14:43
Traffic to be restricted on some streets in Bishkek and Chui region

In connection with the official visit to Kyrgyzstan of the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China on July 23-24, 2025, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced on certain sections of the streets in Bishkek and Chui region. The press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

The restrictions will be introduced on the following sections:

  • The highway from Manas International Airport to the city of Bishkek;
  • Fuchik Street from the border of Bishkek to Zhibek Zholu Avenue;
  • Zhibek Zholu Avenue from Fuchik Street in the eastern direction to Manas Avenue;
  • Manas and Chingiz Aitmatov Avenues — in the southern direction to Ala-Archa State Residence;
  • Temporary restrictions will be introduced on the section of the road from Ala-Archa State Residence to Ata-Beyit Memorial Complex.

The Main Traffic Safety Department asks drivers not to leave their vehicles along the specified roads, truck drivers to refrain from driving if possible, and all road users to strictly observe traffic rules and comply with the requirements of traffic controllers.

If other streets are closed, additional information will be provided depending on the situation, the Main Traffic Safety Department noted.
