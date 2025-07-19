22:47
Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21

Traffic restrictions will be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21 in connection with the official visit of the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in connection with the events, the personnel of the internal affairs bodies of the Bishkek garrison have been transferred to an enhanced duty regime.

Traffic will only be restricted during the passage of the delegation’s motorcade along the route from Manas Airport to the state residence and back.

«Given the importance of the event, we ask citizens to take the measures taken with understanding. To avoid traffic jams, we recommend planning routes in advance, observing the traffic rules, and not leaving cars along the city’s central streets,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic notes.
