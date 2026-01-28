More than 302,000 Kyrgyzstanis have negative credit history

At least 1,517,000 Kyrgyzstanis have credit histories, 302,355 of which are negative. Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Benazir Nurlanova announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

It was noted that a negative credit history begins when a person delays a payment for 90 days.

Deputies reviewed amendments to the Law «On the Exchange of Credit Information,» which propose reducing the period of storage of credit information:

positive — from seven to five years;

negative — from five to three years.

A provision is also proposed that negative credit information on loan transactions of less than 10,000 soms be stored for one year.

Deputies adopted the bill in its first reading.