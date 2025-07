Human remains estimated to be around 2,000 years old have been discovered in the village of Kyzyl-Koshun-1 in Batken district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of Batken State University reported.

The excavations are being carried out as part of a joint project between the Institute of History, Archaeology, and Ethnology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic and Batken State University.

Archaeological work at the site began in 2023. Notably, this is the first time excavations have been conducted in Batken district since 1954–1960. Anyone can get acquainted with the process of archaeological research and see ancient historical artifacts.