Osh State University scientists discover ancient archaeological site in Kara-Suu

Researchers from Osh State University conducted an expedition to Shut pasture in Papan rural area of Kara-Suu district and explored a new archaeological site, which, according to preliminary data, dates back to the 2nd-1st centuries BC. The university announced this.

According to the expedition’s initiator, geoecologist Abdizhapar Akkulov, numerous fragments of pottery, the remains of hand mills (zhargylchak), and petroglyphs—images carved on stones—were discovered during the research. According to preliminary estimates, the pottery dates back to the Early Iron Age, and the petroglyphs to the pre-Turkic period (before the 6th century AD).

«These finds are of great scientific value and are an important source for studying the ancient culture and economic life of the region. A monument passport will be prepared soon, and we will propose its inclusion in the Register of Historical and Cultural Sites of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy,» the Osh State University noted.

The research team included the geoecologist Abdizhapar Akkulov, associate professors of the Department of Kyrgyz History, Archaeology and Ethnology at the Osh State University’s Institute of History and Law, PhD candidates Sabyr Arstanov, Saltanat Alisher kyzy, as well as postgraduate student Kuttubek Orunbai uulu. Local residents and forestry staff also took part in the expedition.

Abdizhapar Akkulov noted that he first visited the area in February 2025 at the invitation of local activists. At that time, he was studying the condition of the unique forests and pastures and discussing experimental work related to adaptation to climate change with the management of the Osh State Forestry. It was then that the scientist noticed traces of ancient settlements and structures.

Experts believe that further comprehensive research could shed new light on the history of Kyrgyzstan’s southern regions. Thanks to the unique natural landscape of Shut pasture, this area has great potential for the development of eco- and historical tourism.