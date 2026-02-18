Over 3,000 new heritage sites identified in Manas district

Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Mirbek Mambetaliev held a meeting with archaeologists on the quality of archaeological research and the preservation of historical and cultural heritage during land transformation.

The Minister noted the need to strengthen joint efforts to expedite research amid intensified construction work and emphasized the importance of selecting one district from each region for comprehensive research.

Archaeologists emphasized the importance of support from government agencies, particularly in the timely provision of maps and documents related to land issues.

Archaeologist Kunbolot Akmatov reported that in 2025, 50,000 hectares of territory were surveyed in Manas district of Talas region, and over 3,000 new heritage sites were identified.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister emphasized the need to continue this work this year, selecting one district from each of seven regions.