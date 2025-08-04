Sadyr Japarov eases archaeological survey rules for construction projects

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed amendments to the Law «On the Protection and Use of Historical and Cultural Heritage». The press service of the head of state reported.

The new version is aimed at simplifying the procedure for archaeological surveys during construction, land development, road construction, quarrying and other types of work that may affect the landscape and possible monuments of historical and cultural significance.

According to the amendments, the state body in the field of culture will now approve a list of territories with a high potential for discovering archaeological sites. If the site where the work is planned is included in this list, an archaeological survey remains mandatory. If the site is not on the list, there is no need to conduct a survey and obtain a conclusion.

The law is aimed at reducing the administrative burden in the implementation of construction and infrastructure projects, while maintaining the mechanism for protecting historical and cultural heritage sites.