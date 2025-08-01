18:51
Northern Inylchek Glacier buried under tons of trash

Massive piles of garbage have overtaken the base camp area of the Northern Inylchek Glacier, located at an altitude of 4,000 meters above sea level. An Instagram user ruslan_27n reported.

He posted a video showing piles of garbage — bottles, plastic bags, and tin cans. The pollution of one of the glaciers by tourists outraged the author of the video.

According to him, this issue has persisted for four years, and together with fellow climbers, the author has already helped collect seven tons of trash.

The Inylchek Glacier lies to the east of Issyk-Kul Lake in the highest and most inaccessible part of the Tian Shan mountain range — the Khan Tengri massif. The glacier consists of two major branches: Northern and Southern Inylchek.
link: https://24.kg/english/338271/
views: 154
