1.5 million cubic meters of water accumulated in artificial glaciers in Batken

A project to create artificial glaciers aimed at addressing water shortages in agriculture is being implemented in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The office of Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

Local authorities, led by Azizbek Adylbekov, head of the sector for international cooperation, investment and tourism at the plenipotentiary’s office, met with representatives of international organizations and diplomats. Russian Consul General in Osh Roman Svistin and representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Oleg Guchgeldiev and OSCE Dmitry Prudskikh participated in the talks.

The parties discussed expanding climate-resilient practices in the region, improving water resource management, and modernizing irrigation infrastructure. They also addressed strengthening cooperation within the artificial glacier project and developing new joint initiatives.

Following the talks, the delegation visited an artificial glacier in Aina-Tash gorge in Kok-Tash village, Leilek district.

Artificial glaciers are a modern method of accumulating water in winter for use in irrigating fields during spring and summer. The technology is particularly important for water-scarce regions.

Seven artificial glaciers have been built in Batken region — in the villages of Gaz, Sogment, Bulak-Bashy and Kaiyndy (Batken district), and Aibiyke, Kok-Tash and Sumbula (Leilek district).

As a result of the winter season, more than 1.5 million cubic meters of water have been accumulated.

The initiative is being implemented with the support of international partners and is aimed at promoting sustainable development and adaptation to climate change in the region.