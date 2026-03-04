16:43
USD 87.45
EUR 101.65
RUB 1.13
English

1.5 million cubic meters of water accumulated in artificial glaciers in Batken

A project to create artificial glaciers aimed at addressing water shortages in agriculture is being implemented in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The office of Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

Local authorities, led by Azizbek Adylbekov, head of the sector for international cooperation, investment and tourism at the plenipotentiary’s office, met with representatives of international organizations and diplomats. Russian Consul General in Osh Roman Svistin and representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Oleg Guchgeldiev and OSCE Dmitry Prudskikh participated in the talks.

The parties discussed expanding climate-resilient practices in the region, improving water resource management, and modernizing irrigation infrastructure. They also addressed strengthening cooperation within the artificial glacier project and developing new joint initiatives.

Following the talks, the delegation visited an artificial glacier in Aina-Tash gorge in Kok-Tash village, Leilek district.

Artificial glaciers are a modern method of accumulating water in winter for use in irrigating fields during spring and summer. The technology is particularly important for water-scarce regions.

Seven artificial glaciers have been built in Batken region — in the villages of Gaz, Sogment, Bulak-Bashy and Kaiyndy (Batken district), and Aibiyke, Kok-Tash and Sumbula (Leilek district).

As a result of the winter season, more than 1.5 million cubic meters of water have been accumulated.

The initiative is being implemented with the support of international partners and is aimed at promoting sustainable development and adaptation to climate change in the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/364558/
views: 147
Print
Related
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports on melting glaciers
Deputy Cabinet Chairman, UN Coordinator make expedition to Kara-Batkak glacier
Northern Inylchek Glacier buried under tons of trash
Hydrologist Gulbara Omorova: Glaciers in upper Ala-Archa rapidly losing mass
Highest glacier reduction registered in Talas Valley
Innovative IT module unveiled for glacier lake monitoring in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov names one of glaciers after founder of UAE
Two glaciers to be named after UAE Sheikh and King of Saudi Arabia
Sadyr Japarov calls on the world not to ignore Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan launches glacier conservation project
Popular
Kyrgyz MFA expresses concern over escalation in the Middle East Kyrgyz MFA expresses concern over escalation in the Middle East
Flights from Bishkek to Dubai and Sharjah canceled Flights from Bishkek to Dubai and Sharjah canceled
Marlen Mamataliev: Kyrgyzstan will not accept EU dictate on foreign policy Marlen Mamataliev: Kyrgyzstan will not accept EU dictate on foreign policy
Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis to avoid travel to Iran Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis to avoid travel to Iran
4 March, Wednesday
16:37
Student rotation: Regional mobility program being developed in Kyrgyzstan Student rotation: Regional mobility program being deve...
16:25
First 360 Kyrgyzstanis to be evacuated from UAE on March 5
16:15
Exports of Kyrgyz High Technology Park residents reach nearly $200 million
16:07
120-megawatt combined heat and power plant to be built in Karakol
15:58
1.5 million cubic meters of water accumulated in artificial glaciers in Batken