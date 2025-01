The volume of water in Toktogul reservoir as of January 4, 2025 is 11,096 billion cubic meters. The data is published on the website of Electric Stations JSC.

A year ago, the volume of water was 10,347 billion cubic meters, which is 749 million cubic meters less than today.

The water inflow to date is 196 cubic meters per second, and the flow is 574 cubic meters.