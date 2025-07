A large mass of rocks fell from a mountain slope on the alternative North-South road. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The rockfall occurred at about 12.00 on the 280-281 kilometer of the road. Traffic is temporarily suspended.

Work is currently underway to clear the road. The volume of the rockfall is being clarified.

Due to the temporary closure of this section, the Ministry of Transport recommends drivers to use alternative routes.