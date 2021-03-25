10:22
USD 84.80
EUR 100.29
RUB 1.11
English

Prime Minister takes construction of North - South road under personal control

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov got acquainted with construction of an alternative North — South road in Dzhumgal district of Naryn region, where he also met with the local population. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The total length of the North — South alternative road is 433 kilometers. At Epkin — Bashkuugandy section (from the 89th to the 159th kilometer of the road), the contractor received a notice of termination of the contract for violation of its terms in December 2020. Tender documents are currently being prepared for selection of a new contractor.

The Prime Minister noted that the company that won the tender fulfilled its obligations unconscientiously. Only 9 out of 70 percent of the declared work have been completed for three years.

«A new tender will be held. I will take the construction of the road under my personal control. The Ministry of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications has the task of speeding up the work and completing everything on time. The minister bears personal responsibility for this,» he said.

«I personally drove along this section of the road. There is dust, there is no asphalt at all in some places. The people are suffering, it is unacceptable,» the Prime Minister concluded.

in December 2020, the contract with Todini Konstruksioni was prematurely terminated in agreement with the Asian Development Bank due to corruption manifestations by the contractor.
link: https://24.kg/english/187508/
views: 108
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to open North – South road in 2022
Some sections of North – South alternative road already falling apart
Slow construction of North-South road explained by soft soil
Almazbek Atambayev instructs to speed up construction of North – South road
North – South road to become part of international transit corridor
Construction of alternative North – South road
Construction of elevated bridges on North-South road costs $ 28 million
Lifetime of North – South road to comprise 20 years
Modern tunnel to be built on alternative North – South road
Popular
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
25 March, Thursday
10:14
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many district...
10:11
WHO announces outbreak of poliovirus in Tajikistan
09:37
Kyrgyzstan to host EXPO KYRGYZSTAN - EURASIA 2021
09:31
SCNS summons activist Kunduz Azhibekova for interrogation
09:27
Prime Minister takes construction of North - South road under personal control
24 March, Wednesday
17:58
Court acquits blogger Elmir Sydyman
17:52
WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge arrives in Kyrgyzstan
17:43
Iskander Gaipkulov and Robin Ord-Smith discuss measures to protect business
17:23
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan negotiate borders