Prime Minister takes construction of North - South road under personal control

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov got acquainted with construction of an alternative North — South road in Dzhumgal district of Naryn region, where he also met with the local population. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The total length of the North — South alternative road is 433 kilometers. At Epkin — Bashkuugandy section (from the 89th to the 159th kilometer of the road), the contractor received a notice of termination of the contract for violation of its terms in December 2020. Tender documents are currently being prepared for selection of a new contractor.

The Prime Minister noted that the company that won the tender fulfilled its obligations unconscientiously. Only 9 out of 70 percent of the declared work have been completed for three years.

«A new tender will be held. I will take the construction of the road under my personal control. The Ministry of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications has the task of speeding up the work and completing everything on time. The minister bears personal responsibility for this,» he said.

«I personally drove along this section of the road. There is dust, there is no asphalt at all in some places. The people are suffering, it is unacceptable,» the Prime Minister concluded.

in December 2020, the contract with Todini Konstruksioni was prematurely terminated in agreement with the Asian Development Bank due to corruption manifestations by the contractor.