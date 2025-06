A rockfall occurred at the 242nd kilometer of the alternative North—South highway near Dzhumgal area, completely blocking traffic. Eyewitness reported.

Specialized equipment has been promptly dispatched to the site, and road clearing operations are underway. Due to emergency work, traffic on this section has been temporarily suspended.

Drivers and passengers are advised to take this information into account when planning their routes and to exercise caution. Updates on the progress of the work and reopening of the road will be provided as they become available.