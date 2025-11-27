15:11
Japan preparing to hold first summit with Central Asia

The Japanese government plans to hold its first summit with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The meeting may take place as early as December 2025 in Tokyo, although exact dates have not been announced. Japanese media reported, citing the government.

It is noted that the five republics have participated in minister-level talks with Japan for the past 20 years.

According to NHK, the five Central Asian states maintain close ties with Russia, as they were formerly part of the Soviet Union. China is also strengthening its engagement with these countries.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hopes to use the upcoming summit as an opportunity to deepen relations with the resource-rich nations, enhance economic security, and promote cooperation in several areas.

To mark the 20th anniversary of Central Asia + Japan dialogue, the parties had planned to hold a summit in Kazakhstan in August 2024, but the visit was canceled at the last moment following warnings of a possible powerful earthquake in Japan.
link: https://24.kg/english/352500/
views: 76
