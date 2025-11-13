Bishkek to host CSTO summit on November 27

The CSTO summit will be held in Bishkek on November 27.

Participants of the upcoming meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization will discuss improvement of cooperation to maintain regional stability and neutralize terrorist threats and extremism.

The CSTO Secretariat plans to discuss a wide range of current international and regional security issues and summarize the main results of the CSTO’s activities.

In accordance with the established rotation procedure for the leadership of governing bodies, Kyrgyzstan will nominate a candidate for the post of Secretary General of the CSTO for approval by the presidents of the member states of the organization.

A Declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council is planned to be adopted, which will include an assessment of the global situation and the organization’s area of ​​responsibility, as well as approaches to strengthening regional peace and stability.

It was previously reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend the CSTO summit in Bishkek.