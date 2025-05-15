Kyrgyzstan Mountain Tourism Technique Championship to be held on May 15-18

The Mountain Tourism Technique Championship of Kyrgyzstan will take place from May 15 to May 18. The press service of the Federation of Sports Tourism reported.

The competition will be held in Chunkurchak Gorge, where participants will face rock routes of varying difficulty: technically intensive stages with ascents, traverses, and descents along steep slopes.

This is the main event of the tourism season, where the strongest athletes and teams in Kyrgyzstan are determined.

The event is organized by the Federation of Sports Tourism, which invites spectators, fans, and all those passionate about outdoor recreation and tourism to attend the event.