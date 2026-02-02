16:44
Efforts to reduce illegal landfills continue in Kyrgyzstan

Efforts to reduce number of illegal landfills continue in Kyrgyzstan. Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan Mederbek Mashiev announced at a meeting on agrarian policy, water resources, subsoil use, ecology, and environmental protection.

According to him, administrative-territorial reform is ongoing in the country.

«Previously, there were 411 illegal landfills in the country; after the administrative-territorial reform, their number has decreased to 290. For comparison, Uzbekistan, with a population of 40 million, has only 120 landfills. We are also working to consolidate landfills across the country. A regulation has been developed and submitted to local authorities for implementation,» Mederbek Mashiev noted.

MP Erkaim Seyitkazieva called for a resolution to the issue of the landfill in the village of Gagarin in Issyk-Ata district. «It burns constantly in the summer, and local residents and citizens of Kant breathe in the smog from it. A waste sorting facility needs to be built there,» she added.

The minister noted that work is underway with international organizations.

«As you know, a waste processing plant has been opened in Bishkek. We are considering expanding its capacity to process waste from landfills in Chui region,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/360219/
