100 blasts conducted on Balykchy — Kochkor railway

The final stage of drilling and blasting operations on Balykchy — Kochkor railway in Naryn region has been completed, Kyrgyz Temir Zholu company reported.

The work took place on March 17 in Kochkor district, covering sections from the 37th to the 43rd kilometer of the railway. A total of 100 blasts were conducted during the project, the first of which took place in July 2024.

The company noted that all work was carried out in compliance with strict safety requirements—no injuries to people or animals were recorded, nor damage to nearby structures, including residential buildings and cafes.

Roads were temporarily closed between the 37th and 39th kilometers during the blasting operations.

Kyrgyz Temir Zholu emphasized that the drilling and blasting operations were a key stage of construction, enabling progress in challenging geological conditions.

The Balykchy-Kochkor railway is 63.4 kilometers long. The roadbed has already been laid along most of the line. Construction is currently ongoing, including the active construction of Kochkor station.

The company thanked local residents, drivers, and passengers for their patience and understanding during the work.