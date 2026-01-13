Railway in Bishkek not to be relocated

The railway tracks in Bishkek are not planned to be relocated or removed. The City Hall said, commenting on the draft of the capital’s master development plan.

The municipality explained that the railway is considered in the master plan as an alternative form of off-street passenger transport—a city commuter train. For this reason, relocating railway infrastructure and removing the tracks is deemed impractical.

To improve connectivity between city districts, the plan provides for the construction of overpasses on all major streets that intersect the railway. According to the developers, this measure is intended to reduce traffic disruptions and increase the capacity of the city’s road network.