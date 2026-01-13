12:59
USD 87.45
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.09
English

Railway in Bishkek not to be relocated

The railway tracks in Bishkek are not planned to be relocated or removed. The City Hall said, commenting on the draft of the capital’s master development plan.

The municipality explained that the railway is considered in the master plan as an alternative form of off-street passenger transport—a city commuter train. For this reason, relocating railway infrastructure and removing the tracks is deemed impractical.

To improve connectivity between city districts, the plan provides for the construction of overpasses on all major streets that intersect the railway. According to the developers, this measure is intended to reduce traffic disruptions and increase the capacity of the city’s road network.
link: https://24.kg/english/357640/
views: 164
Print
Related
New highway to be built to replace old railway in Manas city
Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Drilling, blasting operations to be carried out on Balykchy-Kochkor section
Kyrgyz Temir Zholu to allocate 50 percent of profit for railway construction
Bishkek City Hall abandons idea of moving railway outside city
Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway to be accelerated
Construction of Balykchy-Kochkor railway proceeding at accelerated pace
Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway discussed in Bishkek
Investors granted right to set tariffs for rail transportation in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle
U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam
Kyrgyzstan presents world-class AI development Kyrgyzstan presents world-class AI development
Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations
13 January, Tuesday
12:46
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperatio...
12:41
13 schools and 17 kindergartens to be built in Bishkek's Oktyabrsky district
12:25
Women fined in Bishkek for organizing private parties
12:06
President introduces temporary regulation of vehicle inspections, freezes prices
11:54
Railway in Bishkek not to be relocated