Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project

A meeting with representatives of the American company All American Rail Group was held at the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the progress of the public-private partnership project Construction of Makmal — Karakol Railway, an agreement for which was signed in February 2025. The project aims to develop the domestic railway network of the Kyrgyz Republic and create conditions for the further development and integration of the Trans-Eurasian transport route.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of advanced and innovative technologies, as well as the use of best international practices in rail transport. The project will improve regional connectivity, strengthen the country’s transit potential, and create additional opportunities for economic growth.

Ravshan Sabirov, Head of the National Investment Agency, emphasized the strategic importance of the project for the country’s socio-economic development and expressed his full support for its implementation.

The parties confirmed their mutual interest in further cooperation and agreed to continue working together to promote the project.
