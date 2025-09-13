11:02
Sadyr Japarov lays wreath at monument to Alymbek Datka in Gulcha

As part of his working trip to Osh region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to 19th-century statesman and political leader Alymbek Datka in the village of Gulcha, Alai district. The presidential press service reported.

The event was dedicated to the 225th anniversary of Alymbek Datka, a prominent historical figure who played a significant role in strengthening statehood and uniting the Kyrgyz people.

In Gulcha, the president was welcomed with honors by 40 kyrk choro warriors and by poets — improvisers (akyns). He visited an exhibition showcasing items of national culture, elements of traditional life, and works of contemporary artisans.

Sadyr Japarov also toured a historical exposition highlighting the statesman’s military, diplomatic, and educational legacy. On display were rare artifacts, including a map of the Kokand Khanate, family heirlooms of Alymbek Datka’s descendants, and unique early 20th-century photographs by French explorer Paul Pelliot.

At Alymbek Datka Park, the president laid flowers at the monument during a ceremony accompanied by an honor guard of the National Guard.

The event concluded with a three-volley salute in memory of the distinguished compatriot.
