Sadyr Japarov lays wreath at monument to Alymbek Datka in Gulcha

As part of his working trip to Osh region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to 19th-century statesman and political leader Alymbek Datka in the village of Gulcha, Alai district. The presidential press service reported.
The event was dedicated to the 225th anniversary of Alymbek Datka, a prominent historical figure who played a significant role in strengthening statehood and uniting the Kyrgyz people.
In Gulcha, the president was welcomed with honors by 40 kyrk choro warriors and by poets — improvisers (akyns). He visited an exhibition showcasing items of national culture, elements of traditional life, and works of contemporary artisans.
At Alymbek Datka Park, the president laid flowers at the monument during a ceremony accompanied by an honor guard of the National Guard.
The event concluded with a three-volley salute in memory of the distinguished compatriot.