Two pumping stations under construction in Aravan district of Osh region

Two pumping stations, Ak-Shar-1 and Ak-Shar-2, are being built in Aravan district of Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, work is ongoing as part of a project on provision of agricultural land with irrigation water.

Polyethylene pipes with a length of 4,600 meters and a diameter of 450 millimeters have already been laid, and welding and trenching work has also been completed. Two D630-90 pumping units with a capacity of 315 kilowatts each have been prepared for installation.

«The procedure for obtaining a temporary permit from the state energy inspectorate to begin commissioning work is currently underway,» the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The commissioning of the facilities is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.