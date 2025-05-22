Four billion soms allocated to improve road infrastructure in Osh region

During his working visit to Osh region, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev got acquainted with the progress of major repairs of Uzgen — Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kulzha highway.

Representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Communications informed Adylbek Kasymaliev about the current progress of the work. The length of the repaired section of Uzgen — Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kulzha highway is 34 kilometers, the work will be carried out in three stages. Completion of the project is planned for the end of 2025. The estimated cost of the project is 2.2 billion soms.

At the first stage, work is being carried out on a 4.5-kilometer section near Uzgen city. On this section, the road will be four-lane, with sidewalks, green areas and irrigation facilities on both sides of the road.

Four billion soms were additionally allocated this year from the Stabilization Fund to improve the road infrastructure in Osh region. These funds will be used to repair the remaining sections of strategically important roads in the region, such as Uzgen — Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kulzha, Osh — Batken — Razzakov, Osh — Kara-Suu and Nookat — Kyzyl-Kiya.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed the heads of relevant government agencies to pay special attention to the quality of construction and completion of work on time.